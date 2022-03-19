Pattaya Squid Festival April 29-May 1

Pattaya hopes to hook more Thai and foreign tourists with a Squid Festival April 29-May 1.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies met with Kachondej Apichattrakul, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office and Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association at Terminal 21 March 17, to discus and plan the fishy event.







The event will offer fresh seafood for sale and allow buyers to have their squid and other seafood cooked to eat there. A family zone will host diners with children.

Concerts throughout the two days will entertain guests, who can also shop for takeaway seafood sold by vendors from Lan Po Market.











































