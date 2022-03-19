Pattaya Squid Festival April 29-May 1

By Pattaya Mail
An angler showing off her pretty catch at one of the earlier Pattaya seafood festivals and competitions before the pandemic wielded havoc. (Pattaya Mail File photo)

Pattaya hopes to hook more Thai and foreign tourists with a Squid Festival April 29-May 1.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies met with Kachondej Apichattrakul, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office and Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association at Terminal 21 March 17, to discus and plan the fishy event.



The event will offer fresh seafood for sale and allow buyers to have their squid and other seafood cooked to eat there. A family zone will host diners with children.

Concerts throughout the two days will entertain guests, who can also shop for takeaway seafood sold by vendors from Lan Po Market.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome meets with Kachondej Apichartrakul, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office and Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association to discus and plan the Pattaya Squid Festival.



Pattaya hopes to attract domestic and foreign tourists back to Pattaya by organizing various festivals and activities.

Seafood vendors look forward to setting up their shops again at the Pattaya Squid festival.









