Bars and clubs opening during Thai Songkran a possibility

The government’s COVID-19 task force is expected to consider further relaxing disease control measures for next month’s Songkran festival, with traditional activities possibly allowed to take place this year.

Gen Supoj Malaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), said the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will in its full panel meeting tomorrow consider the proposed easing of measures.



For the Songkran festival, the Ministry of Public Health has prepared guidelines for safe celebrations that would allow for traditional practices at home and at religious places.

Local authorities will be involved in ensuring compliance with disease control measures during the festival, as well as designating specific zones.







The NSC secretary-general said authorities are still working out the most suitable hours for clubs and bars. However, this issue requires careful consideration due to there being a high chance of transmission at these venues.(NNT)































