Pattaya Sports Club Halloween Family Fun Day

Saturday 31st October saw over 100 kids descend on the Siam Country Resort for a Halloween party where they could enjoy the swimming pool, bouncy castle, trampoline, clown and many other attractions. Along with the charitable organisations, it was very well supported by PSC members and their friends.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

It got a bit scary mid-afternoon when the thunder and lightning forced the kids inside, only to be overwhelmed with the fantastic spread of food, mostly kindly donated by PSC members. The burgers from Apple’s Irish Bar, the snacks from Kellogg’s, the sweets from Jelly Belly Confectionery topped off with ice cream from Sicily Italian Restaurant and Paul and Nie Davies, and the milk supplied by Scot’s Corner were just a few of the kids’ favourites! There was so much that a special delivery of Kellogg’s foods had to be made to the 2 charity centres the next morning! Thanks Jeremy!

The party continued well into the evening with more great food and then an impromptu performance from the Apple Irish Bar Choral Society capped off a wonderful day.

It was great to see so many people in support of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre (ATTC) and the Child Protection and Development Centre (CPDC). Thanks to everyone who helped in their own individual way.

Special thanks to the Siam Country Resort, Lodge Pattaya West Winds, and Todd Givens for their generosity and support.

The smiles from the kids really says it all – a fabulous day!

So many people contributed in so many different ways. All deserve recognition and our sincere gratitude for their help making it such a success. World Wrap, Kull Bar, Billabong, Apple’s, Pat’s & Doctor’s, Pattaya Mail, Jim Reid, Barry Lewis, Gerry Conway, Nigel Cannon, Bee Knight, Geoff Couch, Dick Braimbridge, Willem Lasonder, Freddy & Mel Gardiner, Nigel & Noi Cannon and not forgetting the Organising Committee and staff of the PSC – thanks one and all! We would also like to thank the many PSC members who bought tickets to show support but didn’t actually attend the event – thanks guys!









Loading…























