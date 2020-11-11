Thailand-Cambodia border alert; entertainment venues, pubs and bars closed

Officials intensified disease control operations at the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint as three high-level officials in Cambodia contracted the novel coronavirus.

The movement followed the Cambodian government’s order to close nationwide entertainment venues, movie theaters and museums in the wake of the three new cases.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Strict disease control became joint efforts of immigration and local police, paramilitary rangers and disease control officials in Aranyaprathet district.

They carefully checked the health of Cambodian vendors who crossed the border to the Rong Kluea market in Aranyaprathet. The visitors had their body temperatures checked and gave their information to local officials.

Immigration police of the adjacent Cambodian town of Poipet told Aranyaprathet officials that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the closure of entertainment places, movie theaters and museums throughout the country on Nov 9 to contain the coronavirus disease 2019.

The announcement responded to the report of the three new COVID-19 cases in Cambodia comprising Cambodian People’s Party Member of Parliament Sous Yara, 47, Agriculture Ministry deputy secretary-general Sar Chetra, 47, and an official of the Hungarian embassies in Cambodia and Vietnam. The three cases were admitted to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh and Cambodian officials were reaching people in close contact with them to try to contain the disease and prevent its second wave there.









Pol Col Arthit Yakaeo, Sa Kaeo immigration chief, said that given the newly confirmed cases in Cambodia, officials in Aranyaprathet had to carefully screen visitors and returnees from the neighboring country. (TNA)











