Pattaya and Walking Street tourism slow recovery from international travel ban

Pattaya tourism is struggling to survive and small – scale business operators could be forced to close to avoid further loss, said Chairman of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council. Similar scenes are obvious at many streets and corners, including the famous Walking Street in South Pattaya caused by the current international travel ban.







The chairman, Thanet Supornsahatrangsi said about the current situation of the tourism industry in Pattaya, hit by the Covid-19 pandemic that the city recorded visitors on weekends and public holidays.

About half of hotels and tourist sites remain opened. If the impacts prolong, small-scale operators, who suffer cash flow problems could be forced to shut down their businesses to avoid further loss, he said.









Meanwhile, Chairat Rattanopas, chairman of the Spa and Wellness Association in the eastern region said about 80-90 per cent of tourism and tourism-related businesses have been closed again after they resumed operations following the lockdown. The tourist arrivals are not enough to keep their business alive, he said.

Thitipat Siranatsrikul, president of the Chonburi Attractions Association echoed the same situation that tourist attraction businesses were dull. Operators focused on drawing domestic tourists such as officials of government officials and state enterprises as well as students to travel on weekdays.

They will propose a plan to stimulate local tourism to the government. (TNA)

