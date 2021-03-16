Pattaya Songkran without water: Why bother?

By Pattaya Mail
0
236
Pattaya’s Songkran Festival this year will be promoted as “traditional activities in new normal style” with social distancing, temperature measurement, and wearing face masks.

What’s Songkran in Pattaya without water? City officials hope it’s not so boring that all the tourists stay away.

After announcing plans to stage its traditional “wan lai” water-throwing day April 19, Pattaya City Hall backtracked March 15 in the face of a central government policy to discourage water-throwing and powder-spreading as a precaution to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19.



While most expats will give a standing ovation to a mid-April without being soaked regularly, Pattaya businesses will jeer, as a dry Songkran offers no reason for domestic tourists to visit.

Of course, the no-water rule applies only to official, organized Songkran events. Unless police enforce it, there’s nothing to stop kids, bargirls and others from engaging in their water fights.


Temples will hold the traditional sprinkling of holy water onto their Buddha icons.

Alms offering will be allowed as normal.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the central government’s policy is to discourage water-throwing and powder-spreading as a precaution to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR