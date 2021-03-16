Pattaya Songkran without water: Why bother?

What’s Songkran in Pattaya without water? City officials hope it’s not so boring that all the tourists stay away.



After announcing plans to stage its traditional “wan lai” water-throwing day April 19, Pattaya City Hall backtracked March 15 in the face of a central government policy to discourage water-throwing and powder-spreading as a precaution to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19.







While most expats will give a standing ovation to a mid-April without being soaked regularly, Pattaya businesses will jeer, as a dry Songkran offers no reason for domestic tourists to visit.

Of course, the no-water rule applies only to official, organized Songkran events. Unless police enforce it, there’s nothing to stop kids, bargirls and others from engaging in their water fights.























