Pattaya police arrest 3 for kidnapping teens

Pattaya police arrested three people who allegedly kidnapped two Pattaya teenagers who refused to drop abuse allegations against their abductors.



Supatchai Pengsuk, 37, Somrudee Kasemrom, 36, and Songpol Hankla, 29, surrendered March 15 after police five days earlier recovered their abandoned pickup truck allegedly used in the March 8 abduction of the two 18-year-old women.







The truck was found on Jomtien Beach Road. Investigators also recovered a 38-caliber pistol one suspect allegedly used to take the teens.

The three were charged with illegal weapons possession, unlawful detention, using a gun in public and threatening another with a weapon.







The kidnapping stemmed from a spat between three 18-year-old women and their easily offended relatives. It apparently began when one of the kidnap victims accused a school pal’s boyfriend of hitting her grandmother.

The dispute boiled and a complaint was made to police. Somrudee, the friend’s mother, and Supatchai, her stepfather, felt they “lost face” and a meeting to settle the kerfuffle didn’t.

So Supatchai, Somrudee and Songpol allegedly kidnapped the two accusing teens, pushing them into a vehicle at gunpoint and with a baseball bat. The original complaint said there was a fourth, unidentified man.

The victims were taken to the Charknok Reservoir where they were threatened. One woman was then released and told to withdraw the police complaint while the other women remained captive. She was eventually dumped on a roadside and made it home safely to Thepprasit Soi 11.













