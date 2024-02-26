Pattaya skies awash with colour as International Kite Festival takes flight

PATTAYA, Thailand – Against the backdrop of Pattaya’s picturesque beachfront, the vibrant hues of countless kites danced in the sky, marking the commencement of the “Pattaya International Kite on the Beach 2024” festival. Launched on February 22 and set to enchant spectators until Monday, February 26, the event received a grand inauguration by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet in front of the Central Pattaya shopping centre, heralding the festival’s third consecutive year.







In a collaborative effort between Central Pattana, Pattaya City, Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office, Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Marine Department, and THAITAN Kite Team Thailand, the festival endeavours to invigorate Pattaya’s economy by beckoning both local and international tourists to revel in the kaleidoscope of kite displays adorning the 1 km stretch of Pattaya beach.

A myriad of international giant kites took centre stage, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of kite enthusiasts from around the globe. Spectators were treated to the majestic presence of dragon kites from Germany, whale kites from France, and contributions from Italy, Australia, Colombia, China, India, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and beyond. Among the captivating displays was the “Smiling Giant,” a masterpiece of Thai design crafted by Thaitan Kite Team Thailand, featuring the artistic flair of renowned Thai artist Worachai Matkij, whose kite exhibitions have graced over 10 countries worldwide.







Complementing the enchanting kite displays were an array of captivating attractions. A colossal LED squid display, towering over 10 meters in size, illuminated the night sky with its radiant glow. An Inflatable Kite show, boasting over 1,000 kites, mesmerized audiences with its sheer magnitude. Meanwhile, a bustling marketplace, housing more than 50 stalls vending kites and accessories, offered visitors the opportunity to take a piece of the festival home. Additionally, a Kite Painting Workshop was held, igniting creativity and fostering a deeper appreciation for Thai tourism.





































