Pattaya seminar envisions grand home port for large cruise ships

Pattaya, Thailand – With a strategic intent to seize the limitless potential of maritime tourism, Banglamung District Chief, Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, led a pivotal seminar marking the second phase of the groundbreaking Home Port study, aimed at accommodating large cruise ships in the upper Gulf of Thailand. Esteemed dignitaries, industry experts, and committed stakeholders convened at the Hall of Fame within the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya on August 17, becoming integral parts of a presentation poised to redefine the very contours of the region’s maritime landscape.







The global stage, vibrant with burgeoning economies and burgeoning populations, has unveiled a vista of heightened international tourism and interwoven cross-regional trade. Notably, the allure of cruise ships has surged across the maritime expanse of East Asia, with Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand emerging as vibrant hubs in the resplendent arena of maritime tourism.

Aligned at the heart of this dynamic propulsion, the Ministry of Transport’s strategic roadmap for a holistic, secure, and seamlessly interconnected transportation network aligns seamlessly with the national 20-year vision. Maritime tourism is an integral cornerstone of this mission, fueling the Port Authority of Thailand’s pursuit, an arm of the Ministry of Transport, to embark on a visionary odyssey – meticulously curating port facilities tailored to the crescendo of cruise tourism.







The visionary aspiration climaxed with the Pattaya branch of the Port Authority of Thailand orchestrating a seminar, the epicenter of a comprehensive study and design centered on a Cruise Terminal poised at the upper Gulf of Thailand – a befitting arena for colossal cruise ships to berth.

This ongoing voyage embarked on January 28, 2021, encompassing intricate sub-group dialogues and a province-wide symposium in the pinpointed region. Enriched by insights gleaned from the inaugural seminar on November 18, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Pattaya, the subsequent symposium shifted gears, delving into the intricate terrain of technicalities while unveiling the conceptual grandeur of the Cruise Terminal.















