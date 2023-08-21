Nature’s aquatic marvel turns Koh Larn Island waters vibrant green

Pattaya, Thailand – The idyllic shores of Koh Larn Beach in Pattaya witnessed an enchanting phenomenon over the weekend of August 19-20, as the sea waters transformed into a stunning shade of green. This mesmerizing occurrence follows a similar event observed merely two weeks ago when both Ta Waen Beach and Ta Yai Beach on Koh Larn exhibited this natural spectacle, leaving onlookers captivated by the vibrant hue. Remarkably, despite the color change, visitors reveled in the opportunity, enthusiastically embracing the emerald waves and swimming amidst the unusual aquatic landscape.







The phenomenon can be attributed to the enchanting “plankton bloom,” a naturally occurring event that temporarily alters the color of the sea. This captivating spectacle typically graces the shores for around 3-4 days at the commencement of the rainy season, as freshwater mingles with the seawater, imbuing it with a vivid green hue. Recognized as a normal annual phenomenon, it doesn’t pose any environmental or tourism-related threats. Tourists continue to delight in the beauty of the beaches, savoring the distinctive aquatic experience that nature offers, as life unfolds as usual in this picturesque corner of Pattaya.

