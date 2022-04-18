Thai Health Ministry prepares for post-Songkran COVID spike

The Ministry of Public Health and related agencies are preparing for a sharp rise in COVID-19 transmissions as people return from the long Songkran holiday break.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, health officials have been tasked with maintaining readiness in anticipation of new COVID clusters.



The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has meanwhile expanded its hotline capacity to better dispense advice and receive more calls requesting assistance with treating COVID patients after the holiday period.

Additionally, the NHSO is recommending that people monitor their health for symptoms – such as high fever, coughing or runny nose – for around 7-10 days. Those exhibiting such symptoms are advised to take an antigen test and provide doctors with information about their travel history over the Songkran break.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul also said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident that the nation remains sufficiently prepared to handle the ongoing COVID situation.

She nevertheless noted that the premier has stressed the need to raise public awareness about Long COVID amid rising cases involving the Omicron coronavirus variant and its sub-variants. (NNT)































