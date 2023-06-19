Pattaya man arrested for posting war weapons online

Authorities were alerted to a disturbing message posted on a popular social media platform by a user named “Prem” which alarmed the public and prompted an immediate investigation.

In a swift response to a concerning social media post showing war weapons, Banglamung police officers tracked down and detained a young man at a rented room in Soi Naklua 14 (Noree) in Nongprue on June 16.







Police officers arrived to find Prem, 18, asleep in his room. On being told of the trouble he’d got himself into, he immediately deleted the post on his mobile phone, claiming it was a thoughtless prank with no harmful intentions.

Nevertheless, police arrested the young man, confiscating several items mentioned in the post, including two imitation firearms, three long knives, two baseball bats, and a pocket knife.







While the firearms turned out to be fake or BB guns incapable of causing serious harm, the police took the matter seriously due to the presence of other weapons. Prem was taken to Banglamung Police Station for further questioning. He also underwent a drug test, which yielded negative results.

Authorities confirmed that Prem had no history of using weapons to cause harm and stated that the seized items were not intended for malicious purposes. After the investigation, Prem was released to the custody of his legal guardian pending further legal proceedings.

















