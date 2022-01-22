Pattaya restaurants pleased with Covid-19 restrictions rollback

Having gotten the go-ahead to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. again, Pattaya restaurants want more.

Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, secretary for the Entertainment and Tourism Association of Pattaya, said restaurant operators were pleased that the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration so quickly stepped back from the restrictive measures aimed at the coronavirus omicron variant, which has turned out to be not as serious as feared.







While cases skyrocketed, the number of hospitalizations and deaths remained relatively low and the CCSA admitted the outbreak remains under control.

As a result, things go back to what they were before the clampdown Dec. 21: The Test & Go and sandbox tourist-entry schemes resume and restaurants again can sell alcohol until 11 p.m.







Many restaurants closed for the past few weeks because being allowed to sell alcoholic beverages only until 11 p.m. wasn’t worth it financially, Damrongkiat said.

But now that 11 p.m. is back, the association wants to see closing times pushed back to midnight and live music performances allowed again.

The CCSA has not forbade live music and it was allowed in Bangkok and elsewhere. That decision lies with Chonburi’s governor.

Damrongkiat said the association is preparing a petition for the governor and CCSA to request further relaxation.



























