Thai authorities satisfied with COVID-19 measures ahead of Chinese New Year

The government has indicated satisfaction with the improving COVID-19 situation while urging the general public to continue practicing precautionary measures during the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year Festival.







Following a recent meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his confidence in the overall COVID situation amid declining fatalities despite a high number of new infections. The Prime Minister noted, however, that he was not completely at ease with the situation, as he wished for there to be no coronavirus deaths at all.







During the CCSA meeting, the premier issued an order on the reintroduction of the country’s reopening plan. He also asked relevant agencies to suppress any violations of the extended emergency decree, including the unauthorized opening of nightclubs.

Additionally Gen Prayut ordered related agencies to improve the capacity of reporting and information hotlines in order to serve the general public more effectively.





The prime minister further expressed his concerns over the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities and asked everyone to continue following the safety protocols against COVID-19, especially at shrines and religious places.(NNT)



























