Pattaya Real Divers cuts prices to lure back tourists and conservationists

A long-running scuba diving school is offering special prices and a chance at environmental conservation to welcome tourists back to Pattaya.

Neil Chandler, co-founder of Real Divers in Jomtien Beach, said the outfit has lost more than half of its customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The rest stayed home during the more recent lockdown.

Chandler said the shop is offering special prices for dive trips and courses, including an opportunity to preserve Pattaya's undersea reefs by participating in underwater cleanup events.




























