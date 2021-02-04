Thailand may see 2.5-2.6% economic growth this year if outbreak ends within March

BANGKOK – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) believes Thailand still has a chance to see 2.5-2.6% economic growth this year if the ongoing outbreak ends within March.









FTI vice-chairman Kriangkrai Tiannukul said food processing should be the first industry the public and private sectors must deal with to alleviate worries over food safety as the industry is closely related to export and is among key economic drivers in the country.

He said Samut Sakhon is a major manufacturing base and should be the first province to help the country build confidence among exporters and investors. (NNT)













