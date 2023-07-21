Pattaya ready to comply with EEC 24-hour entertainment venue regulations

The government is considering allowing entertainment venues in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) provinces to open all night to boost tourism in the region.

The proposal to allow entertainment venues to open 24 hours in the provinces of Chonburi, Chachoengsao, and Rayong was accepted by the cabinet on Tuesday. Damrongkiat Phinitkan, secretary of the Entertainment and Tourism Association of Pattaya City, expressed his optimism that the plan will benefit local companies and revitalize the region's tourism economy.







According to Damrongkiat, entrepreneurs in Pattaya have expressed readiness to comply with regulations if the plan is approved. He said that bars and restaurants could remain open until late at night, while walking streets may remain open until the early hours of the morning. He also assures that if the new guidelines are followed correctly, the operation of all-night entertainment establishments will have no negative impact on local communities.

The secretary also expressed his belief that, if the plan is approved, Pattaya will be able to compete with other world-class tourism destinations in Europe, South Korea, and Japan. (NNT)
























