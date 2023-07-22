Pattaya and Koh Larn brace for heavy rains, high waves over weekend

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya, Koh Larn and other islands), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 28-34 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2-3 meters and in thundershowers more than 3 meters.







7 days Weather Forecast

During 21 – 22 Jul, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains throughout the period. During 22 – 23 Jul, southwesterly winds 20 – 35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

During 24 – 27 Jul, southwesterly winds 20 – 40 km/hr. Wave height 2 – 3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23 – 28 °C. Maximum temperature 28 – 36 °C.



























