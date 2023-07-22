House Speaker clarifies his role in PM vote session

House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha asserted that he had performed his duties impartially in a controversial parliamentary session to select a prime minister on July 19 after being widely criticized.

He said the meeting was convened to select a new prime minister in accordance with Section 272 of the Constitution. However, there were differing opinions. Some suggested the re-nomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat could violate the parliament regulation No 41. On the other hand, some argued that nominating a prime minister was not an ordinary motion, which could not be re-submitted.







After six hours of debate and a conclusion could be reached, the House Speaker opened for voting and the majority of House of Representatives and the non-elected Senate rejected the re-nomination of Pita.







Responding to the criticism that the House Speaker could make a decision on the matter without seeking a formal resolution, he clarified it was not a lack of courage to make a decision but rather, after careful consideration, there was no information available to support making any decision. Hence, to settle the disagreement, he applied the regulation No. 151 to open the parliamentary vote on the interpretation of the issue.

He emphasized that he would not be discouraged and would perform his duties to the best of his abilities. (TNA)

















