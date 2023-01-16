Pattaya Prowl: Casinos a sure bet

Those opposing the establishment of legal casinos in Thailand will have their say for the next year or so. Nothing new on the subject can or will be heard. A major betting firm in UK is offering even money on a start up by December 31 2024. Casinos are certainly coming to Thailand, but that time scale is likely too short. Pattaya will surely be a prime site, but the rumor is that it’ll need to be built from scratch and be a mixed use venue – five star hotel, restaurants, shopping arcade, family entertainment. Not just gambling. If you know Cambodia’s premier casino in Phnom Penh you’ll get the general idea.







֎ Fewer Indian tourists are arriving in Pattaya after the Indian government's decision to require every air passenger to have a negative RT-PCR test before boarding their flight home. New Delhi authorities say they are worried about new covid outbreaks happening in Thailand.

֎ The imminent arrival of the Chinese is encouraging even more people in Pattaya to wear face masks just in case. There are reports of even the pole dancers in Walking Street wearing them on stage.

֎ Beefeater on Second Road has an all you can eat Mexican buffet for 345 baht on Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 16.00 hours. The reports are good.

֎ At certain times I like sex, like after a cigarette (Woody Allen).

֎ For the stargazers. There's a newly discovered comet visible in Thailand on February 1 and the following night. Depending on the brightness, you might see with the naked eye or need binoculars.





֎ A reader asks where you go in Pattaya to relive the past, as Sin City used to be. The best bets are Soi Buakhao and L.K. Metro. But don’t expect 1993 prices.

֎ Not all parts of the resort have yet recovered from the pandemic. Soi 8 in Pattaya still has some blank spots whilst the long street of bars by Jomtien’s Rompho market isn’t yet up to speed.

֎ Thai tourist authorities say they are looking forward to 80 million tourists per year by 2027. What happened to the argument that we need quality not quantity?

֎ Walking Street is doing well, but there’s a huge range of prices in the clubs. Off fees vary from 1,000 baht to 3,000 baht and some gin palaces insist on your spending a minimum amount before you can book out a lady. Look before you leap.

֎ Bruno's on Jomtien's Thappraya Road is back with a number of special offers. There's a 2 for the price of 1 Monday evening menu which is well worthy of examination.



֎ Seen in a translation book. “I’m going for an interview tomorrow as a managing director.” The reply, “Won’t you have to learn to read and write for that?”

֎ Pattaya Songkran this year will run from April 12-19 inclusive. If you have hopes water throwing will be restricted as in the coronavirus era, well … sorry!

֎ Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, there’s a Christian event in Pattaya billed for February 25-26. It’s entitled The Supernatural Life in Pattaya and admission is free. Of course it would be.

֎ What, after all, is a halo? It’s only one more thing to keep clean (Christopher Fry).

֎ Satisfied reports about the Sunday BBQ at Dolce Vita in Jomtien Complex: chicken drumsticks, six salads, fresh baked potatoes and much more. 320 baht.







֎ The Thailand Honda LPGA (golf) is back. Held at the old course Siam Country Club from February 23-26. Full details on the internet.

֎ What happens when the human body is completely immersed in water? The telephone rings. Of course.

֎ The UnKonscious Festival will be held in Pattaya from February 7 to 12. It’s the biggest beach trace festival in Asia.

֎ The Thai Garden Resort international dinner buffet, 499 baht, features musical performances by Barry Upton and Coco Zhu every Saturday evening. Book in advance 038 370 614.

֎ You need a 45 or 60 or 90 days visa to do the one day visa run to the Cambodian border. Those with a 30 days visa-on-arrival (China and India for example) are not eligible.

֎ The silliest weight-reducing diet in history was waving away the dessert trolley on the Titanic.

Happy Hunting!


























