Thailand offers free Covid-19 tests and shots to foreign tourists in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Phuket

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has announced that Thailand will be offering free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations to foreign tourists.

According to Anutin, the Covid vaccines will be available on a voluntary basis at specified locations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi (Pattaya), and Phuket.







The Department of Disease Control (DDC) earlier confirmed that more than 20 million vaccine doses are currently available for Thai people and foreign visitors.

Anutin noted that travelers from China and India will, however, be required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test before their departure and must have health insurance coverage of at least US$10,000 to cover potential treatment costs.







In addition to the availability of Covid-19 vaccines, the government said RT-PCR tests will be performed on visitors with respiratory symptoms to identify any infections. Those with underlying medical disorders and those with compromised immune systems as a result of medical conditions or treatments have also been warned to take extra precautions during their stay in Thailand. (NNT)

































