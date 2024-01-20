Covert charcoal burning persists in Nongprue despite stern warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite repeated warnings from the Nongprue municipality, reports persist regarding clandestine charcoal burning within the community. Local residents have expressed concerns over the adverse effects of the resultant dust and smoke on their health.

Responding to these complaints, municipal authorities in Nongprue sub-district in east Pattaya took decisive action on January 19, when Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saen-ngam led a team of officials from the Public Health and Environment Department, including technicians and economic officers, to conduct an inspection of the affected area.







During the inspection, it was found that charcoal burning activities were still underway. The authorities immediately directed the perpetrators to cease the burning. In order to mitigate the issue, a backhoe was deployed to eliminate all seven charcoal burning pits located in the forested area.

As an initial step, the municipal authorities issued a second warning explicitly prohibiting unauthorized charcoal burning. Any violations detected will prompt the authorities to notify landowners for immediate corrective action. Furthermore, the Nongprue municipality introduced a prohibition on burning garbage and grass, aiming to curb air pollution. Offenders persisting in violating these regulations will face legal consequences.

Preliminary investigations into the construction of the charcoal pits revealed that individuals from outside the area had moved into the forested Pattaya village. These individuals engage in the collection and sale of discarded items, contributing to a significant accumulation of waste. Continued defiance and resistance will compel sustained efforts and actions by the authorities.































