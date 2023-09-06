Pattaya prepares to wow the world with Hospitality Challenge 2023

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet made an exciting announcement during a press conference on September 4, unveiling plans for the highly anticipated “Pattaya Hospitality Challenge 2023.” This prestigious event is all set to shine a spotlight on the remarkable talents of hotel service professionals in Pattaya and is scheduled to unfold from September 12 to 13 at The Zign Pattaya Hotel.







The press conference, presided over by Wittaya Khunplome, President of the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization, brought together influential figures from the hospitality and tourism industry. The “Pattaya Hospitality Challenge 2023” is dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the outstanding expertise of Thai hotel service professionals, propelling them onto the global stage.

The event promises an array of captivating competitions, encompassing professional chef showdowns, bartending contests, barista challenges, and traditional Thai massage competitions. Moreover, attendees can explore an exhibition featuring more than 500 captivating products and services related to the hotel and tourism industry.







Under the overarching theme “Pattaya Prompt,” this year’s challenge underscores the city’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in hospitality services. The public is cordially invited to attend this prestigious event, and there is no admission fee. It’s an opportunity not to be missed, as it is set to be a showcase of talent, innovation, and the exceptional service standards that Pattaya proudly offers to the world. Mark your calendars!











