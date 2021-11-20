Pattaya prepares to blastoff 17,600 rockets at Fireworks Festival

Jetsada Homklin
City workers very carefully load 17,600 rockets onto barges to be taken out into the Pattaya Bay to be prepared for blast off on Nov 26-27.

More than 17,000 fireworks have been loaded on barges in Pattaya Bay in preparation for the Nov. 26-27 fireworks festival.

In between pyrotechnics, concerts from Mirr, Paradox, Getsunova and Cocktail will entertain the crowd.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said visitors will be fascinated by these fantastic fireworks display along 3 kms of Pattaya Beach, which will also be visible along the coastline.


He added that the event is planned as a major driver of tourism for Pattaya, which in two weeks has drawn about 10 percent of the 60,000 people who have arrived in Thailand from overseas since Nov. 1.

Getting the explosives ready for D-Day when almost 20,000 rockets will be launched into the night sky.



The map of the bay shows the positioning of the barges from where the rockets will be fired.



Sky diving demonstrations will be held on Pattaya Beach at 4.30 p.m. and 5.10 p.m. on both days.









