Pattaya prepares to blastoff 17,600 rockets at Fireworks Festival

More than 17,000 fireworks have been loaded on barges in Pattaya Bay in preparation for the Nov. 26-27 fireworks festival.

Beach Road will be closed from 4 p.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday for the spectacle, which will blast 17,600 rockets in the sky during four shows nightly.







In between pyrotechnics, concerts from Mirr, Paradox, Getsunova and Cocktail will entertain the crowd.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said visitors will be fascinated by these fantastic fireworks display along 3 kms of Pattaya Beach, which will also be visible along the coastline.



He added that the event is planned as a major driver of tourism for Pattaya, which in two weeks has drawn about 10 percent of the 60,000 people who have arrived in Thailand from overseas since Nov. 1.

















































