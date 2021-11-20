Entertainment venues in Thailand ask government to speed up the reopening

The National Security Council (NSC) has indicated that discussions will take place next week over relaxing Covid curbs on additional activities such as entertainment venues, bars, pubs, and karaoke places. The prime minister will then make a decision before December 1 whether the relaxation will be implemented.







National Security Council chief Gen. Supoj Malaniyom said further assessment is required before entertainment venues, pubs, bars, and karaoke places can be allowed to open. He said the government was concerned for the businesses and the prime minister had been calling for the plights of all groups of businesses to be addressed.



Gen. Supoj referred to requests from a group representing pubs, bars and musicians asking for the government to speed up the reopening of entertainment venues. Although entrepreneurs representing the group had asserted they were ready to adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures, the group was told that the situation did not favor a reopening of the venues on December 1. The plans and proposals submitted by the representatives will be presented to the prime minister.







The NSC secretary-general said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will be evaluating the situation once more next week and will present its findings to the prime minister for consideration before December 1. Gen. Supoj added that the number of countries and territories whose nationals will be allowed to enter Thailand without quarantine will be re-evaluated on December 1, but a full lifting of restrictions in all provinces was not yet at hand. (NNT)



























