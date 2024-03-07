Pattaya prepares for spectacular International Sand Sculpture Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet unveiled plans on March 5 for the highly anticipated International Sand Sculpture Festival 2024, scheduled to be held at the stunning Legend Siam, just 20 minutes from downtown Pattaya. The festival promises a mesmerizing blend of natural resources and contemporary Thai art and culture.







Emphasizing the festival’s unique charm, Mayor Poramet highlighted the intricate craftsmanship behind over 45 sand sculptures. Inspired by Buddhist and Hindu beliefs, these sculptures will showcase Thailand’s rich artistic heritage on the global stage, with sand and water serving as the foundation for these awe-inspiring creations.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience, with highlights including a sprawling sand sculpture cave and a lively sand sculpting workshop open to Thai citizens and international tourists alike. The festival will span 20 days, from April 30 to May 19, with daily festivities from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., ensuring ample opportunities for visitors to indulge in the vibrant atmosphere.







Boosting the local economy is a key objective of the festival, as Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of creating added value within the community. With expectations high, the event is poised to stimulate economic activities and generate income for Pattaya residents.







Representatives from QV Joint Venture, responsible for presenting the festival’s format, expressed confidence in its success. Anticipating that the International Sand Sculpture Festival will become a highlight of Pattaya’s cultural calendar, they foresee a lasting and positive impact on tourism and community development.































