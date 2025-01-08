Pattaya prepares for Burapa Pattaya Bike Week 2025 – A celebration of freedom and safe riding

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, on January 8, chaired a meeting to prepare for the upcoming Burapa Pattaya Bike Week & The Way of Life Never War 2025. The meeting, held at Pattaya City Hall’s Room 251, included city officials, representatives from external and internal agencies, and relevant staff. The event’s format was presented by Mr. Prasarn Nikaji, President of the Burapa Motorcycle Club Association.

The event, marking its 28th year, will take place from February 13-15, at the Eastern National Sports Training Center’s Public Park, located on Chaiyapruek 2 Road, Pattaya.







The festival aims to attract both Thai and international tourists, boosting Pattaya’s and Thailand’s tourism economy. It also seeks to diversify the tourism landscape by catering to niche interests, promoting safe motorcycle riding, and fostering positive awareness about responsible riding.

The meeting focused on event logistics, including venue setup, electrical systems, safety measures, traffic organization, and medical services. The city requested support from various agencies to ensure a successful and memorable event.

































