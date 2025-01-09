Pattaya retirees targeted in latest in scam calls scandal

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two British retiree expats have sounded the alarm about the latest fraud to try and empty their Thai bank accounts. They told Pattaya Mail they separately received phone calls claiming to be from the Thai Revenue Department informing them that they may not need to register for a tin (tax identification number) provided routine checks are made now to ensure their exemption.

The calls asked them for personal details and bank account information allegedly to confirm their residency status. In one case, the Brit was assured the Thai revenue authority was compiling a list of foreigners who were excused from personal income tax. The other was subjected to a discussion about 800,000 baht in a Thai bank account and upcoming changes to one-year extensions of stay.







Fortunately, neither expat divulged their bank account or card details, although one did give his full name before realizing he was the subject of an internet scam. Both have now registered the experience with the police anti-online scam operations center at hotline 1441. Police lieutenant colonel Saksit Choobunrueang said elderly foreigners (and Thais too) were often targeted because they were less likely to be technologically savvy and were often nervous of state bureaucracies and officialdom.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said that scammed cash is almost impossible to recover as it is quickly converted into cryptocurrency or used to buy gold which is transported abroad by “mules” to call center headquarters. The Bureau added that its campaign was centered on banning fraudulent SIM cards and suppressing telecommunications equipment which can disguise the origin of calls. However, scammers these days are turning to online media such as Facebook or Line to engage with potential victims.



But there are some simple steps expats in Thailand can take to protect themselves, apart from the obvious point of not divulging personal information to strangers. Any numbers beginning +697 or +698 are fraudulent and +66 (the Thai international code) can be suspicious. It is always open to receivers of phone calls to hang up immediately and then phone back the number. If it is a call center scam you likely won’t be able to.

Always be suspicious of anyone claiming to be an official of an organization who wants to to chat about you, or tells you there’s a bank error in your favour, or sends a message claiming a parcel cannot be delivered. If it sounds too good to be true, it will be just that. Chonburi immigration adds that there is no plan to link visas to income tax or to require a tax id number to qualify for an extension. But please don’t forget to do your 90 days report.

































