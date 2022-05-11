Pattaya police warn Walking Street go-go bar security guards against assaulting tourists

Pattaya police sat down Walking Street security guards to warn them against beating up tourists.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and Tourist Police deputy commander Pol. Lt. Col. Kerkrit Saiwannarong led the May 10 meeting at The Stones House music bar.



Officers asked security guards – already involved in two image-damaging brawls in Pattaya this year – to work with police to prevent mishaps, especially quarrels leading to violence.

Pattaya go-go bar security guards widely are viewed as jealous street thugs who look for opportunities to give foreign men entertaining Thai women a good thumping.







Narit Petcharat, president of the Walking Street Business Operators Association, also talked with the bar staffers about the need to maintain Covid-19 disease-control standards.

Kullachart said that, after being closed for almost two years, Walking Street finally is getting back to normal and drawing an increasing number of tourists. It’s important to take care of – and not abuse – them if the city’s tourism industry is going to recover.



































