Pattaya sewage-treatment plant expansion gets last public hearing

Naklua residents got a chance to voice their opinions about the expansion of Pattaya’s main sewage-treatment plant at a third public hearing.

Kasetsart University consultants led the May 9 hearing at The Siamese Hotel. The session is the last planned before another consultant is hired to draft a project plan and environmental-impact report. That report will require more public hearings and, in about a year, it will be passed to the Pattaya City Council for approval and budgeting.



Only then will a contractor be hired and the work begin. Thus, any improvement in Pattaya’s sewage system is years away.

Currently the Nongyai Sewage Treatment Plant – permanently damaged by lack of maintenance over the past decade – is limited to processing 65,000 cu. meters of wastewater a day. Pattaya is producing more than 75,000 cu. meters daily, said City Manager Pramote Tubtim.







The amount will only grow as Pattaya and Thailand fully reopens.

In addition, about 28 sq. kilometers of Pattaya and Naklua aren’t even connected to the sewage plant, which means all wastewater there, as well as the Nongyai overflow, spills into Pattaya Bay untreated.

The initial project plan calls for constructions of sewage trap building in eight locations with a construction budget over 218 million baht.































