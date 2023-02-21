Stones House Pattaya throws fundraiser for Camillian Social Center

A Walking Street music bar held its 12th annual fundraiser for the Camillian Social Center Foundation in Rayong

Owner Ambhon Sangkaew welcomed Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, top city police and tourism officials to her Stones House club Feb. 19 for the charity party.







Foundation head Rev. Joachim Thanh and 18-year sponsors Norman Vernon and Steve Williams brought 30 children from the center to the party.

The Camillian Social Center in Rayong provides assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS, with a special emphasize on orphans and women. Tan said currently it houses 115 people, including 45 orphans.







The center is facing a cash crunch due to high utility and food bills, Tan said.

Anyone wishing to donate can transfer funds to its Bank of Ayutthaya account – 229-1-29336-3 – or call 088 543 9949 for more information.































