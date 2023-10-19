Pattaya police reach out to the needy and bedridden

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station led a team of local officials and community leaders to conduct a compassionate outreach program in the Kho Pai Community, south Pattaya on Oct 6. The mission included assisting bedridden patients and distributing essential supplies to vulnerable families.







The team implemented the Sustainable Community program, visiting residents, listening to their concerns, and collecting feedback. Over ten households in the ‘Vulnerable Family Group’ received supplies such as rice, dried food, eggs, drinking water, and pamper products. This on-going initiative aims to provide comprehensive assistance, bringing comfort, support, and solidarity to those in need.















