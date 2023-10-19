District chief leads crackdown on violating pub in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul spearheaded a crackdown on entertainment establishments on October 18, with a particular focus on a pub on South Pattaya Road that had been flouting legal regulations.







Upon entry to the establishment at 2 a.m., officials discovered more than 50 patrons consuming alcoholic beverages and dancing. Officials instructed the staff to turn off the music and illuminate the premises, followed by a meticulous inspection of patrons’ identification cards to ensure compliance with age restrictions. Subsequent urine tests conducted on those present unveiled traces of controlled substances in two individuals.







An inspection of the men’s restroom revealed transparent zip-lock bags containing controlled substances, seized as crucial evidence. The venue’s manager was promptly summoned for questioning. The pub was officially cited for unauthorized operation, exceeding legal hours for alcohol sale, and violation of licensing laws.













