Pattaya police plug ‘Cyber Village’

Pattaya police promoted another new mobile app intended to improve communication with residents.

Pol. Lt. Thongin Panyanam appeared in the Soi Khopai Community Jan. 24 to plug the police’s “Cyber Village” project begun in December.







He said the app is available for download by searching for “KMPPP” in the Google or Apple app stores or by adding “Pattaya Cyber Village” on Line.

Cyber Village, which already has hundreds of signups, has people use mobile applications such as Line and Clubhouse to report possible crimes and cooperate with police.





























