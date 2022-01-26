Thailand ranks 110th in ‘Corruption Perceptions Index’

Based on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International, Thailand ranked 110th with a score of 35 out of 100, a drop from 104th last year.

Thailand scored 36 in the 2020 survey.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), according to surveys of experts and businesspeople.







Denmark, Finland, New Zealand shared the top position with the score of 88.

Among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Singapore received the highest score of 85, ranked the world’s fourth place for the least corruption. (TNA)



























