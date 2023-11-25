Pattaya expats lobby Thai prime minister for better visa treatment

A group of expats based in Pattaya, mainly holding one year extensions of stay for retirement or marriage, have written to Premier Srettha Thavisin to campaign for more humane treatment. Leader John Foulds, a British retiree, said that the government seemed to be interested only in expanding short term tourists by abolishing visas for mass markets, such as China and India, and easing the life of wealthy expat professionals on large salaries. He quoted the recent announcement about 10 year executive or professional work permits in the Eastern Economic Corridor offering specially discounted tax rates on earnings and confirming avoidance of 90 days reporting.







Mr Foulds explained, “By contrast, there never seems to be any good news for the mainstay expats who have retired here on pensions or are supporting Thai wives and families over many years. Now it looks like we may be faced by demands to register with the Thai tax system because of changing revenue rules and face more hurdles in renewing their annual visas.” He suggested that expats on one year renewals should be exempt from revenue regulations, at any rate until the system was open and equitable. “The very idea that expats like me living on an already taxed pension need to produce a whole load of annual paperwork to justify why we should not be re-taxed is a very sour notion.”







Amongst other visa complaints raised by the group are recent changes to the 90 day reporting system which require (in Chonburi) a new form and accompanying passport copies every three months, an increasing amount of paperwork required from Thai banks about the account holder’s cash balance and periodic alarm raised about compulsory medical insurance. “It’s as if older retirees in my position are being deliberately squeezed or forced into expensive visa options such as the 10-year Long Term Residence or 5-20 years Elite,” added Mr. Foulds. He said many retirees he knew were already planning to leave Thailand or relocate to more friendly visa regimes in Vietnam or Cambodia.







Expat visas in Thailand are now a complex field of options, each with its own set of rules. More recent choices have been aimed at wealthier foreigners or those prepared to pay lavishly upfront for a specific number of years. As regards the traditional one year extensions of stay based on retirement and marriage, there are thought to be at least 300,000 mostly-male visa holders including a sizeable number financially supporting Thai wives and families. Although Thai immigration does not publish comprehensive data, there may be 200,000 more foreigners living here part time on tourist and non-immigrant visas which they use together with spells of time outside the country.







A spokesperson for the Tourist Authority of Thailand said that she was well aware that the recent Thai revenue announcement had caused alarm in some expat quarters, but feedback was still being fed into headquarters. A representative of the Thai immigration hotline pointed out that the regulations for retiree and marriage annual extensions had remained basically the same for the past 15 years, if subject to some minor local variations. Given Thailand’s former good reputation as a retirement haven and the high daily spending by many foreigners with annual retiree or family permits, Mr. Foulds’ group is advising the Thai premier not to ignore these contributions to the national coffers. A sizeable market is in danger of being lost.



























