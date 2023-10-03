Pattaya plans grand parade to honour triumphant Thai windsurfing team

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet held a jubilant meeting on Sept 29 at Pattaya City to plan a grand welcome parade to welcome and honour the triumphant Thai national windsurfing team returning from the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Thai Windsurfing Association, under the guidance of team manager Eak Boonsawat and coach Aran Homraruen, sent a formidable team to compete across categories like RS:X Men, RS:X Women, IQFoil Men, and IQFoil Women. In a resounding success, the Thai windsurfing team accomplished a feat that reverberated with pride throughout Pattaya and Thailand. Bringing home gold, silver, and bronze medals, these athletes etched their names in the annals of Thai windsurfing history.







A standout performance came from Siriporn Kaewduangngam, who clinched the coveted gold in the RS:X Women category. This historic achievement marked a significant milestone, being Thailand’s first gold in Asian Games windsurfing since 1998 when Aran Homraruen achieved a similar triumph. Nattapon Ponopparat added to the glory by securing a silver medal in the RS:X Men category, showcasing remarkable skills and determination. The young prodigy Aticha Homraruen, at just 18 years old, secured a bronze medal in the women’s IQFoil event, adding another layer of success to Thailand’s campaign.







The mayor said ecstatically, “All these accomplished athletes proudly call Pattaya home, and their victories not only elevate Thailand’s standing but also reinforce Pattaya’s identity as a Sports City and a premier destination for sports tourism. In recognition of their achievements, Pattaya City will organize a grand welcome parade on Oct 6. Commencing at 4.30 p.m. from Pattaya City Hall, the parade will wind along the beachfront road, culminating at the Jomtien Beach Watersports Arena. This celebration unites the people of Pattaya and the wider public in extending heartfelt congratulations to the Thai national windsurfing team for their exceptional accomplishments on the global stage.”















