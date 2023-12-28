Pattaya peacekeepers aid unconscious tourist on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign female tourist who fainted on Walking Street was aided by the Pattaya Peacekeeping Division in a display of swift and professional action by the local authorities. The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on Christmas night, when the peacekeeping team stationed at Soi 14, was conducting an inspection of the entertainment area to ensure the safety and security of tourists and property and preventing criminal incidents in the bustling district.

The female tourist in her mid-thirties or forties, who had been enjoying the nightlife on Walking Street, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. The peacekeeping officers, who were patrolling nearby, noticed the situation and rushed to assist the tourist. They provided immediate first aid and called for an ambulance. They also cleared the crowd and secured the area.







The tourist regained consciousness shortly after the officers’ intervention. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for further medical attention. The officers accompanied her to the hospital and ensured that she received proper care. The tourist’s condition improved significantly under the initial treatment. She was diagnosed with dehydration and exhaustion, and advised to rest and drink plenty of fluids. She was discharged from the hospital later that night and returned to her accommodation safely on her own.







The tourist expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the peacekeeping officers for their prompt and professional assistance. She said that she was impressed by the quality of service and care that she received from the local authorities, highlighting the proactive and effective measures taken by the Pattaya Peacekeeping Division to maintain a secure and friendly environment for tourists on Walking Street. The division, which operates under the Pattaya City Administration, is composed of trained and experienced officers who patrol the area regularly and respond to any emergencies or incidents.





























