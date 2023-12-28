Bangkok launches campaign to reduce disposal of plastic bottles

In an effort to tackle the pressing issue of plastic waste, Bangkok has launched the ‘Bottle Free Seas’ campaign, spearheaded by Central Pattana in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Environmental Justice Foundation, and Brilliant Power Co Ltd.

The initiative, aimed at reducing the city’s monthly disposal of over 70 million plastic bottles, was inaugurated with the installation of a free water dispenser at the Central World shopping mall.







The opening ceremony, led by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, marked the start of this eco-conscious project, which plans to set up nine more drinking water dispensers across Bangkok. The campaign focuses on encouraging both residents and tourists to refill their water bottles, a move that supports Thailand’s broader goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Uthaiwan Anuchitanukul, Assistant Managing Director of Central Pattana, stated the company’s intention to contribute to reducing single-use plastic through their participation in this campaign. She added that the initiative not only aims to promote sustainable practices among the city’s population but also aligns with global efforts to preserve marine ecosystems. (NNT)





























