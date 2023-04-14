Pattaya opens Songkran marine-safety center at Bali Hai Pier

Pattaya launched its annual interagency task force to enforce safety regulations on marine transportation.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and Phuripat Teerakulpisut, deputy director-general of the Marine Department, opened the Marine Safety Center at Bali Hai Pier April 11. It will run through April 17.







The task force brings together representatives from the Marine Department, Marine Police, Banglamung District, Pattaya City Hall, the Chonburi Tourism and Sports Department, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Together, they will spend the week checking boats before they leave Bali Hai Pier to ensure watercraft aren’t overloaded and have the required number of life vests. Licenses for boats and crew will be checked and vessels inspected for seaworthiness.

In case of accidents, Sawang Boriboon and Bangkok Hospital Pattaya will participate in rescues.





















