PM conveys well wishes to Thais on occasion of Songkran traditional Thai New Year festival

At the Government House, prior to the cabinet meeting, Minister of Culture Itthiphol Khunpluem led a delegation of Ministry executives and youth representatives from Woraracha Tinaddamart Wittaya School, Pathum Thani, to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to promote 2023 Songkran Festival under theme: “Taking Forward Songkran the Thai Way, Joining Hearts to the World”. Attending the meeting were Minister of Interior Gen. Anupong Paojinda, Deputy Minister of Interior Naris Khamnurak, and PM Secretary General Pirapan Salirathavibhaga. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist as follows:







The Prime Minister visited an exhibition on Songkran tradition, and demonstration of water blessing of the 4 regions. He also poured water over Phra Phuttha Chinnarat Buddha Image. The Prime Minister took the occasion to encourage Thai people to observe Songkran in a traditional way through performing water pouring ceremony to express gratitude to respectful and loved ones, and celebrating Songkran in a discreet manner according to Thai beautiful tradition and culture.







On behalf of the Thai Government, the Prime Minister conveyed well wishes to all the Thai people on occasion of the Thai traditional New Year, and called on them to respect not only themselves but others, the nation, religion, and the monarchy. He also wished everyone healthiness and happiness. Love and solidarity will drive forward the country. children and youths, who are the country’s future, are encouraged to think and act positively, and work together in promoting solidarity for the nation’s peacefulness.



In 2023, UNESCO includes Songkran Festival (Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year festival) on a tentative list for UNESCO’s consideration as an intangible cultural heritage. It is, therefore, a good opportunity to showcase true cultural value of Songkran Festival. This year, Songkran will be celebrated throughout the country, e.g., at Wat Suthat Thepwararam Ratchaworamahawihan and Khlong Padung Krung Kasem Canal in Bangkok; and elsewhere in Chiang Mai, Bang Saen (Chonburi), Phra Padaeng (Samut Prakarn), Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Krabi, among others. (PRD)















