Thailand plans effective measures to stop COVID-19 outbreak in industrial sector

Thailand’s government plans to adopt a proactive approach to containing the spread of COVID-19 in the manufacturing sector, as new infections continue to climb, with 61,919 workers in 881 factories being affected over the past four months.

Industry Ministry inspector-general Decha Chatutananant said the ministry will hold a meeting on September 8th with the Labor, Public Health and Interior ministries, as well as the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), to find more effective measures to stop the outbreak.







He said the government wants to curb new infections as quickly as possible with stronger and more proactive measures. The government is worried that a new wave may erupt, because the virus can mutate, and more outbreaks will deal a further blow to the economy and weaken people’s purchasing power.



According to the Industry Ministry, the latest survey, conducted from April 1st to Sept 2nd, found the virus hit factories in 62 provinces. The food industry was most affected, followed by electronics, metal, garments and plastic industries. Last month, the ministry issued a serious warning about infections in factories, saying the spread in the manufacturing sector had reached the worrying rate of 13 infected factories a day. (NNT)

























