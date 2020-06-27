Pattaya officially kicks off ‘Hot Deal’ tourism promo

Pattaya city and tourism officials officially kicked off the government’s “Hot Deal” campaign to revive domestic tourism.





Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya office Director Pinnart Charoenpol were joined by Chonburi administrators and business leaders at Central Festival Pattaya Beach for the June 25 kickoff.

Hot Deal offers discounts of up to 50 percent off Pattaya hotels, tourist attractions, restaurants and spas. Sonthaya said 100 area businesses are participating.

Discount vouchers can be purchased via online retailer Shopee from July 1 to Sept. 15 and can be redeemed between July 15 and Dec. 31. (PCPR)



