Alternate-day school schedule hits Pattaya uniform retailers

The reopening of schools should have been good news for Manote Wongthaiwan. But health restrictions placed on classrooms also is putting a crimp in business for his popular Pattaya student-uniform store.





Manote, owner of Taveechai, which sells school uniforms, shoes and accessories, said sales are down from last year, due in part to belt-tightening by parents, many of whom are out of work.

But Pattaya’s plan to alternate classroom days for students to reduce the number of youths grouped in classrooms also means students don’t need as many uniforms.

With extra days to do laundry, parents are buying three sets of uniforms for each week instead of five, he said.

At this point, Manote said, he’s not sure how his “high season” is going to end. Many parents are waiting for end-of-June salary payments before they buy, even though classrooms open July 1.

He said to spur business he’s offering free embroidery and 10 percent discounts.





