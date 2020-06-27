Thailand marks International Day Against Drugs

Sattahip District officials, soldiers, police and students marched against drugs to commemorate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.





District Chief Anucha Intasorn and Sattahip-area MP Satira Plukpraphan led the June 26 procession from Sattahip Temple with village headmen and the public also joining the campaign.

Anucha said the event was organized in compliance with a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 1987 to observe June 26 annually as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Thailand has worked intensely with the international community to campaign against drugs.





