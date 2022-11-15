Pattaya-Nongprue holds music contest to raise funds for wheelchairs, scholarships

Plang Ruk Plang Boon Group in cooperation with Nongprue Municipality held a charity singing contest to raise funds to buy wheelchairs and consumer products for bedridden patients.

On Saturday Nov 12, at the Health Garden, Muang Nongprue Municipality, Winai Inpitak, Nongprue Mayor, management, and members of Nongprue Municipal Council, Khun Patchara Chimwimol, leader of Plang Ruk Plang Boon Group, Kawinchai Wongpetch, and the group committees co-opened the old Thai folk singing contest competed by 20 male-female singers to win a total of 20,000 baht prize money.







Each contestant paid an application fee of 500 baht. The event ticket was 350 baht per person or 2,800 baht for a table of 8 people to enjoy retro songs in a warm and friendly atmosphere and to dine together. Moreover, the event is considered a merit making as the income will be used to buy wheelchairs for seniors and bedridden patients, and scholarships for poor students with good study performances. The commission will consider giving the wheelchairs and scholarships to people as appropriate according to the intention for merit making of Plang Ruk Plang Boon Group. Any people interested in additional support can contact the Social Welfare Division, Muang Nongprue Municipality on the official working days and hours.















































