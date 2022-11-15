Fire damages vacant building at east Pattaya housing development

Fire heavily damaged the former sports club at a Pattaya housing development.

Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames at the vacant pool house and fitness center at Pattaya Land and House Village in Nongprue east Pattaya. No one was injured.

Security guard Yong Sorlong, 59, said the building had been vacant for about two years. During that time, it had been used for storage.







But the housing project’s owner had allowed Burmese laborers to stay there two days ago. To accommodate them, new electrical wiring was rigged up, as the existing wiring had deteriorated due to disuse.

Fire investigators believe that new wiring was done poorly and caused a short that sparked the fire that destroyed the building.





































