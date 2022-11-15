Pattaya police bust online-gambling operation in Soi Photisan

Pattaya police raided a Naklua snooker hall that housed an illegal online-gambling operation on the second floor.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai led the Nov. 13 operation at the Golf Bang Phra Snooker parlor on Soi Photisan 5 Nov. 13.

Officers arrested 18 people and seized 16 computers where they were administering websites offering betting on football, cockfighting, baccarat, boxing and other sports.







Pol. Col. Kullachart said police are being extra vigilant about gambling ahead of the World Cup football tournament. This operation had been running only two days, the police chief said, and the arrest came after a tip to police.

The owner of the operation is believed to be in Pathum Thani Province.

































