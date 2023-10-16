Thai Minister to sign MOU with major Chinese media groups on fake news, cybercrime and call center scams

Minister attached to Official of the Prime Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with major Chinese media groups to collaborate in preventing fake news, cybercrime, and call center scams.

During October 18-20, Minister Puangpet is scheduled to visit the People’s Republic of China to sign a MOU on cooperation in mass media and information between the Government Public Relations Department (PRD) and the China Media Group (CMG). This was the same occasion when Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin paid an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, following an invitation from China.







Puangpet mentioned that in the past, Thailand and China have enjoyed relations and cooperation in various aspects. On October 11, 2023, she met with H.E. Mr. Han Zhiqiang, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, to discuss matters of mutual importance to the Thai and Chinese governments, including addressing fake news, combating cybercrime, and tackling the persistent issue of call center scams.







We agree that Thai and Chinese media should cooperate and share news to prevent damage from the aforementioned problems. During this official visit to the People’s Republic of China, she will engage in discussions with Mr. Shen Haisong, Director and Editor-in-Chief of CMG, to establish guidelines for cooperation between the two countries. (NNT)













