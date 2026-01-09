Low-flying jets, big crowds as RTAF prepares Children’s Day spectacle in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s air force expects more than 100,000 people to attend its annual Children’s Day air show on Saturday, featuring low-altitude flight displays.

Air Marshal Chakkrit Thammavichai, a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), said on Friday the event aims to inspire youth and showcase national defense capabilities.







This year is extra special as we have just concluded air operations in border areas, Chakkrit said, adding that those attending the event are regarded as providing moral support to the soldiers.

The Air Force spokesperson further emphasized that the Children’s Day flight displays differ from actual air operations, as they involve flying at low altitudes to ensure the audience has a clear view of the aircraft.



While primary displays will be held at Bangkok’s Don Mueang base and the Thung Si Kan airfield, several frontline bases in provinces including Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, and Ubon Ratchathani will remain closed to festivities to maintain combat readiness.

The RTAF warned of potential commercial flight delays at Don Mueang International Airport and has mandated online registration for attendees to manage crowds and security. (TNA)



































